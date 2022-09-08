5 men get life term for 2015 abduction, rape of girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur
The young girl’s uncle told the Nagaur Police that his niece was kidnapped by the five men who entered his house and later raped
JAIPUR: Five men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district in 2015 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court, a senior district police officer said on Thursday.
Nagaur superintendent of police Ram Murti Joshi said the five accused, Islam Khan (22), Saddam (22), Saddam Hussain (23), Farooq (22) and Subhan Khan (25), were handed out a life term for rape and five years for abduction.
Joshi said the five accused entered the minor’s house when the family was sleeping on December 3, 2015, abducted her and stole ₹1 lakh in cash and some gold jewellery.
The police officer said the verdict was delivered by the designated court for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday.
Earlier in February this year, a Jaipur court awarded the death penalty to a 25-year-old for the rape and murder of a four-and-half-year girl last year.
