5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:09 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet today.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology.

