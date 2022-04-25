Ashok Gehlot addresses Patidar convention in tribal-dominated Dungarpur district

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday visited the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district ahead of the proposed visit of union home minister Amit Shah and highlighted the Congress government’s achievements and schemes.

Gehlot also attended the Kissan and Patidar convention in Sagwara area of Dungarpur district on Sunday, his third visit to the Udaipur division this month. The Congress is also holding its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur next month.

15 assembly seats in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh are reserved for tribals.

Addressing the convention, Gehlot said that the state government is committed to inclusive growth of Rajasthan. “Today 90 lakh people are getting pension in the state and the electricity bill of 6 lakh farmers has become zero. Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to present a separate agriculture budget for the benefit of farmers,” he said.

He said that the state government waived loans of about 22 lakh farmers. In Dungarpur, he said, the public is being benefited by many welfare schemes, as well as many important developments including Beneshwar Dham are taking place.

The chief minister said the state government has provided social security to employees by implementing the old pension scheme. Employees are expected to ensure that the benefit of the welfare schemes reaches people.

