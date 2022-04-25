Ashok Gehlot addresses Patidar convention in tribal-dominated Dungarpur district
JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday visited the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district ahead of the proposed visit of union home minister Amit Shah and highlighted the Congress government’s achievements and schemes.
Gehlot also attended the Kissan and Patidar convention in Sagwara area of Dungarpur district on Sunday, his third visit to the Udaipur division this month. The Congress is also holding its Chintan Shivir in Udaipur next month.
15 assembly seats in Banswara, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh are reserved for tribals.
Addressing the convention, Gehlot said that the state government is committed to inclusive growth of Rajasthan. “Today 90 lakh people are getting pension in the state and the electricity bill of 6 lakh farmers has become zero. Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to present a separate agriculture budget for the benefit of farmers,” he said.
He said that the state government waived loans of about 22 lakh farmers. In Dungarpur, he said, the public is being benefited by many welfare schemes, as well as many important developments including Beneshwar Dham are taking place.
The chief minister said the state government has provided social security to employees by implementing the old pension scheme. Employees are expected to ensure that the benefit of the welfare schemes reaches people.
Ludhiana police commissioner takes over patrolling duties for the night
The police commissioner gave the city's overworked Police Control Room (PCR) motorcycle teams the night off on Saturday and took over their patrolling duties with other senior police officers. Calling it a day of thanksgiving, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, said, “Our PCR teams, which perform their duties at odd hours, are overworked due to staff shortage. It seemed appropriate to express our gratitude by giving them a day off to rest.”
Prayagraj killings: Suspects detained, ₹25K reward for giving clues about assailants
Police teams on Sunday detained 12 suspects in connection with the murder of five persons at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai on Saturday. The suspects include 'a magician', Baba Jadugar, who lived close to the house of the victims. However, police officials said that nothing suspicious had emerged from Baba Jadugar's interrogation so far. A reward of ₹25,000 to the person giving information or clues about the assailants has also been announced.
Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’
The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba on Sunday became the country's first 'carbon neutral panchayat' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation a 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks. “People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,” he said.
Police, staff conduct inspection operation outside Ludhiana central jail
A day after recovering a suspicious bag from outside Chandigarh's high-security Burail Jail the police and staff at Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur road, conducted a massive search operation in the complex. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation, but nothing suspicious was found.
Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana
A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass. An employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri, 21, Manpreet Singh, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected ₹1.93 lakh in cash.
