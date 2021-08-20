Ashok Gehlot to launch virtual incubation program for start-ups in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will on Friday launch the I-Start Virtual Incubation Program on the theme of “IT for Good Governance”, officials have said. According to an official statement, funds will be provided to 21 selected startups at different places across Rajasthan during the event. The statement said a virtual event of the Rajasthan Innovation Vision (Rajiv-2021) program will be organised on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Discussions will take place with regard to the innovations made in the field of Information Technology (IT) in Rajasthan along with its benefits to the common citizens, the statement added.

“On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, a virtual program of Rajasthan Innovation Vision (Rajiv-2021) program on the theme of Good Governance through Information Technology (IT for Good Governance) will be organised tomorrow at 11am. Various IT services will be launched during the program,” chief minister Gehlot’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.





पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. श्री राजीव गांधी जी की जयंती पर कल शुक्रवार को प्रातः 11 बजे सूचना तकनीक से सुशासन (आईटी फॉर गुड गवर्नेंस) थीम पर राजस्थान इनोवेशन विजन (राजीव-2021) कार्यक्रम का वर्चुअल आयोजन किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न आईटी सर्विसेज़ को लॉन्च करेंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 19, 2021

Sam Pitroda, the public information infrastructure and innovations advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is a key speaker at the event and will also talk about Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to the country.

Friday’s event comes after chief minister Gehlot said on August 10 that providing good governance and access to all services of governments with the use of information technology was crucial for the Congress-led state government. Chairing a review meeting of the state’s department of IT, he instructed officials to ensure online delivery for all kinds of citizen services.

Gehlot also said his government was giving priority to start-up activities, but they are limited to only big cities of the state. Officials were further told to start Rural I-Start, similar to the government’s I-Start initiative and connect students of the government’s English medium schools, rural entrepreneurs, women self-help groups (SHGs) in rural areas and innovators.

