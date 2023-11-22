Assets of 93% recontesting Rajasthan MLAs rose by an average of 40% since 2018: ADR

Out of the total 173 MLAs recontesting the state legislative assembly elections in Rajasthan, the assets of 93% of them have surged by an average of 40% since they won their seats in 2018.

The Rajasthan legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 25. (Representative file image)

The average assets of these MLAs was ₹7.10 crore in 2018, and has now increased to ₹9.97 crore, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Rajasthan Election Watch stated.

The Rajasthan legislative assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 25.

Siddhi Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Bikaner East constituency reported the highest increase in assets.

Her assets rose by ₹97.61 crore, from ₹4.66 crore in 2018 to ₹102.27 crore in 2023.

Kumari is followed by Pramod Jain of the Congress, whose assets increased by ₹29.17 crore, from ₹27.31 crore in 2018 to ₹56.49 crore in 2023.

Recontesting MLAs from the Bharat Adivasi party saw the highest percentage increase in their assets over the last five years, at 9541.51%.

The worth of these MLAs increased from an average of about ₹1 lakh to ₹1.16 crore.

They are followed by Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs, whose assets rose by 346.01%, 217.94% and 184.12% respectively.