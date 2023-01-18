Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Bars, clubs to shut by midnight in Rajasthan

Bars, clubs to shut by midnight in Rajasthan

Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:51 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also hinted at further regulation of the functioning of bars and clubs in the state

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

Bars and clubs will have to be shut by midnight in Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said while hinting at further regulation of their functioning.

“Bars and clubs run till late up to 3am. They are opening in small lanes and corners. We will see how to regulate them later but for now have decided that by 11.30pm-12am, they should be closed,” Gehlot said on Tuesday.

He said the liquor shops should be closed by 8pm, and the police stations in charge will be held responsible if they violate the norms. “We want everyone to sleep peacefully.”

He referred to schemes such as the Right To Information introduced when Congress was in power at the Centre and said the state Cabinet has passed a resolution asking the Union government to introduce a social security law.

Gehlot also spoke about the old pension scheme. “The [previous Congress-led] UPA [United Progressive Alliance] government [at the Centre] brought the Right to Food and other social schemes. It is time that Parliament should bring a law for social security, the way it is provided in other countries such as the US and the UK,” he said.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

