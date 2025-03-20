Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bikaner: Six members of same family killed in road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 10:16 AM IST

The accident occurred on the Deshnok overbridge, where a truck coming from Nokha towards Bikaner overturned onto a car going from Bikaner to Nokha

Six members of the same family were killed on Wednesday night when a truck overturned and fell on their car in Rajasthan’s Bikaner city, police said.

The car’s occupants, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Deshnok, died on the spot. (Representative file photo)
The car’s occupants, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Deshnok, died on the spot. (Representative file photo)

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rameshwar Saharan, the accident occurred on the Deshnok overbridge, where a truck coming from Nokha towards Bikaner overturned onto a car going from Bikaner to Nokha.

The car’s occupants, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Deshnok, died on the spot.

Also Read: 45-yr-old sleeping under truck crushed to death

Saharan said that the police and emergency teams took help of three JCB machines to lift the truck off the car and cutting machines to extract the victims. The deceased were identified, and they were all residents of Nokha.

Senior police officials were at the accident site to take stock of the situation. The bodies were transported to PBM Hospital’s trauma center for post mortem.

According to initial investigation, the accident could have occurred due to a tyre burst leading to the truck losing balance and toppling over the car. Further probe is underway, police said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On