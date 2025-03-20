Bikaner: Six members of same family killed in road accident

Six members of the same family were killed on Wednesday night when a truck overturned and fell on their car in Rajasthan’s Bikaner city, police said. The car’s occupants, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Deshnok, died on the spot. (Representative file photo)

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rameshwar Saharan, the accident occurred on the Deshnok overbridge, where a truck coming from Nokha towards Bikaner overturned onto a car going from Bikaner to Nokha.

The car’s occupants, who were returning home after attending a wedding in Deshnok, died on the spot.

Saharan said that the police and emergency teams took help of three JCB machines to lift the truck off the car and cutting machines to extract the victims. The deceased were identified, and they were all residents of Nokha.

Senior police officials were at the accident site to take stock of the situation. The bodies were transported to PBM Hospital’s trauma center for post mortem.

According to initial investigation, the accident could have occurred due to a tyre burst leading to the truck losing balance and toppling over the car. Further probe is underway, police said.