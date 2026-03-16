Ceiling fan falls in Barmer govt school classroom, two students injured

Two students were injured after a ceiling fan suddenly fell inside a classroom at a government school in Barmer on Monday morning, triggering panic among children and staff. For representational purposes only. (Reuters)

The incident occurred around 10am at the Upper Primary School in the Sansiyon Ka Tala area. According to school authorities, the accident took place shortly after the morning assembly when students returned to their classroom.

The injured children were identified as Manish (5), son of Arjunram, and a Class 1 student, and Manish (6), son of Jabararam, who studies in Class 2. Both students were sitting in the same classroom when the fan, along with its hook, suddenly fell and struck them on the head.

Following the incident, chaos broke out in the classroom as other students panicked and called the school staff for help. Teachers and local residents immediately rushed the injured children to the Government District Hospital in Barmer, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Teacher Mukesh Aman said that both children had entered the classroom early after the assembly and were already seated while other students were still arriving. “Two ceiling fans were installed on a metal angle in the classroom. One fan had a loose hook and gradually shifted closer to the other fan. When the two fans collided, the hook of one fan broke and it fell on the children,” he explained.

After receiving information about the incident, family members rushed to the hospital. The victims’ parents alleged negligence on the part of the school staff.

Following the incident, Tehsildar Hukmichand reached the school and ordered a fresh inspection of the fans and electrical fittings to ensure safety. Villagers also informed him that a student had reportedly suffered an electric shock in the school two days earlier. Authorities said repairs had been carried out earlier, but another inspection has now been initiated to prevent such incidents in the future.

It may be recalled that on February 26 this year, a six-year-old girl was killed after a school wall collapsed in Jalore in Rajasthan. Earlier, on July 26, seven children were killed and 27 others injured in Jhalawar after a portion of a government school building collapsed minutes before the morning assembly.

In another incident on July 28 last year in Jaisalmer, a seven-year-old student was killed after the main entrance gate of a government school collapsed, also injuring a teacher and another student.