Jaipur, UPSC civil services exam 2025 topper Anuj Agnihotri said he is in awe and still processing his achievement, attributing the success to his family his constant support and "biggest source of inspiration". Celebrations erupt in Rajasthan town as local youth takes top spot in UPSC civil services exam

As soon as the news broke, well-wishers gathered at Anuj Agnihotri's residence in Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh district to congratulate him. Heartfelt emotions and celebration erupted at the Agnihotri household as young Anuj emerged topper in the Civil Services Examination-2025 conducted by the Indian Public Service Commission .

"I am extremely happy at this achievement. It's an incredible feeling; still taking time to process this success," said the topper, lost for words as he tried to articulate his emotions.

He said the constant support from his family has been his biggest source of inspiration.

"They prioritised me and my efforts, and ensured that I focused on the exam. I dedicate this achievement to my family," he said.

Anuj said he has always looked ahead, taking lessons from past attempts.

He said it was his third attempt at clearing the coveted civil services exam, and he was fortunate to secure the top spot.

Anuj said he was allotted another service on his first attempt, but wanted to strive on and secure a better position.

His parents expressed pride and joy. His father K B Agnihotri said the success is the result of Anuj's hard work, asserting that Anuj had been excellent in his studies from the very beginning.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Anuj for his achievement. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Anuj Agnihotri, who has brought honor to Rajasthan by securing the first position in the UPSC Civil Services Exam-2025," he wrote on X.

"This exceptional achievement will inspire lakhs of youth in the state. I also extend my best wishes to all other successful candidates. I am confident that all of you will serve the nation with unwavering dedication," the chief minister said.

