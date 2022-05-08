Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government.
At a review meeting of the cooperative department, Gehlot also appealed to people not to fall prey to the temptation of the multi-state credit cooperative societies and said people should inquire into the background of the societies before investing their hard-earned money.
According to a government statement, he said the state government has received 94,164 complaints regarding such societies, which include around 31,000 complaints against the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society and more than 41,000 complaints against Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society, in which people have invested crores.
“There are 50 such societies in the state, of which 12 societies are under liquidation, while the remaining 38 are being inspected under the direction of vigilance authority and till now reports of 27 societies have been sent to the central registrar in New Delhi for necessary action,” he said.
The officials should ensure regular inspection of the accounts of credit cooperative societies functioning in the State.
On disbursement of crop loans, the meeting was informed that the target of ₹18,500 crore has been fixed for the disbursement of short-term crop loan (2021-22), of which ₹18101 crore (98%) has been disbursed till March 31, 2022.
He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.
-
Five of family die after water supply cut forces them to wash clothes in quarry
Dombivli After five members of a sarpanch's family drowned in a quarry at Dombivili's Sandap village on Saturday, the residents claimed there was a two-day water cut imposed by MIDC, due to which the family went to the quarry to wash clothes. In the evening, a villager saw the body of a woman floating in the water and alerted the fire brigade and local police. They recovered all five bodies by night.
-
27 arrested after 19 cops injured, police vehicles vandalised in riot
Mumbai As many as 19 police officers and a few members of the labour union of Viraj Profiles, a stainless steel manufacturing company in Tarapur MIDC, were injured, while 12 police vehicles and other properties were vandalised in a riot in Boisar on Saturday afternoon. Nityanand Jha, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Boisar said that the riot started because a new union with 150 workers had threatened to go on a strike and stop production from May 16.
-
Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann days after calling him ‘younger brother’
Days after praising Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday he will meet the former on Monday to discuss matters regarding the “revival of Punjab's economy”. Interestingly, Sidhu's comments came a day after he had launched an all-out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.
-
Delhi-NCR schools revise timings, curb outdoor activities as mercury soars
With the heatwave sweeping the national capital, the schools are now taking measures including revision of school timings, restricting outdoor activities, stocking oral rehydration syrups (ORS) and glucose sachets and motivating children to remain hydrated, news agency PTI reported. A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius.
-
Four bikes gutted as miscreant sets fire inside building parking at Yerawada
PUNE Four two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in a fire that was started around 9:45am on Friday in Yerawada. The bikes were parked in the parking of a building located in Sevalal chowk area of Lakshminagar, Yerawada. The police suspect foul play and are on a lookout for a suspect in the case. A case under Section 435 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.
