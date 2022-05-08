Centre must ban multi-state credit cooperative societies: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should ban multi-state credit cooperatives to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of such societies and asked state officials to send a detailed report of scams involving them to the central government.

At a review meeting of the cooperative department, Gehlot also appealed to people not to fall prey to the temptation of the multi-state credit cooperative societies and said people should inquire into the background of the societies before investing their hard-earned money.

According to a government statement, he said the state government has received 94,164 complaints regarding such societies, which include around 31,000 complaints against the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society and more than 41,000 complaints against Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society, in which people have invested crores.

“There are 50 such societies in the state, of which 12 societies are under liquidation, while the remaining 38 are being inspected under the direction of vigilance authority and till now reports of 27 societies have been sent to the central registrar in New Delhi for necessary action,” he said.

The officials should ensure regular inspection of the accounts of credit cooperative societies functioning in the State.

On disbursement of crop loans, the meeting was informed that the target of ₹18,500 crore has been fixed for the disbursement of short-term crop loan (2021-22), of which ₹18101 crore (98%) has been disbursed till March 31, 2022.

He added that the first branch of Mahila Co-Operative Bank would soon be opened in Jaipur.

