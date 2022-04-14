Collector of violence-hit Karauli among top officials transferred in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, the collector of Rajasthan’s violence-hit Karauli district, was among 69 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) transferred in a major reshuffle on Wednesday night.
Ankit Kumar Singh will replace Shekhawat. Collectors of four other districts were also changed. Prakash Chand Sharma has been transferred to Banswara, Nakate Shiv Prasad to Alwar, Sourabh Swami to Pratapgarh, and Nishant Jain to Jalore.
Dozens of people were injured in the violence that erupted in Karauli on Saturday last during a rally that was taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. Shops and vehicles were also set on fire and forced authorities to impose a curfew and suspend internet services. A special investigation team has been formed to probe into the violence.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the polarisation in the country in the aftermath of the violence and said it is not in the country’s interest. The BJP hit out at the ruling Congress and said its government was responsible.
Top Maoist arrested in Bihar: Police
A top Maoist, Vijay Kumar Arya, was arrested from Samahuta in Bihar's Rohtas late on Tuesday evening, a police officer said on Thursday. Arya was arrested along with his associate Umesh Chaudhary. He worked as a lecturer before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004. Police said he became an active member of the group and spread Maoist ideologies. Arya's daughter, Shobha Kumari, won the 2021 panchayat elections in the Aurangabad district.
Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, becomes NCB Mumbai zonal director
An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge. According to the order, he will continue his current charge at Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge till May 31.
Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house
More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime. Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi's Shakarpur.
‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority's flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year. Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital.
Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi's Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
