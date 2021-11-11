Congress high command to decide on state Cabinet reshuffle: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the decision on the much awaited Cabinet reshuffle in the state has been left to the Congress high command, which will decide when will it happen.

The statement came a day after Gehlot met Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, who is also the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, and KC Venugopal. Gehlot on Thursday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

“The high command will decide when the Cabinet expansion will happen. I have briefed (the high command). Ajay Maken... keeps coming to Rajasthan. He had all the information.” He added Maken will speak to Rahul Gandhi and others about the decision, which they will accept. “We are providing good governance in Rajasthan and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has been being wiped out… it came third and the fourth in the bye-polls to two seats.”

The Cabinet reshuffle has been awaited since Gehlot’s former deputy, Sachin Pilot, revolved against him last year. Congress functionaries aware of the matter said Pilot’s associates are likely to get at least four ministerial berths and those close to Gehlot five. There are nine vacancies in the council of ministers.

Gehlot said the situation is serious in the country and that democracy and Constitution were in danger as the judiciary and central agencies were being misused. He asked the Centre to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel further. “The excise duty share of the state has been reduced by many folds and now the states are pressured to reduce VAT on fuel. Union home minister Amit Shah called and asked us to reduce VAT. We are demanding a further reduction in excise duty on fuel prices. This will automatically reduce VAT.”