Coordinate with Centre to raise daily oxygen quota, CM Gehlot tells officials

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked the officials to maintain a constant coordination with the Centre to increase the allocation of medical oxygen to Rajasthan in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

He also directed them to strongly advocate for providing tankers to Rajasthan according to the daily requirement of medical oxygen.

The chief minister said it is very important to maintain the coronavirus protocol strictly for the protection of life. He directed that the guidelines of ''Pandemic Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight'' starting from Monday be strictly followed and there should not be any laxity in it.

Gehlot was reviewing through video conference the supply of oxygen, availability of medicines, coronavirus infection and ''pandemic red alert public discipline fortnight'' starting Monday.

He said the consumption of oxygen in the state is increasing rapidly due to the rising infection. Since the Centre is allocating oxygen under the national plan, it is very important to increase the quota in view of the Rajasthan's demand.

The CM instructed the officials concerned to purchase oxygen concentrators at the earliest. He said a committee of officials constituted to import them from abroad should speed up the process, so that coronavirus patients can be helped in the treatment.

"If we can discipline our behaviour and ensure the implementation of the protocol of public discipline fortnight, then we will be able to succeed to a great extent in fighting this challenge," Gehlot said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said daily Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has now been increased to 1.44 lakh.