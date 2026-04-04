Cyclonic circulation brings rain in parts of Rajasthan; forecast of thunderstorms, hail: MeT

Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall and gusty winds over the past 24 hours due to a cyclonic circulation with more thunderstorms and hail activity forecasted for the region in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. Key regions like Udaipur and Jaipur are under alert as weather conditions evolve, potentially impacting farmers and crops. (UnSplash)

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, western Rajasthan recorded a maximum rainfall of 11.5 mm in Sri Ganganagar's Karanpur, while eastern parts received up to 32 mm rainfall in Udaipur's Kotda.

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The IMD said that several districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur, are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, light to moderate rainfall, and isolated hailstorm activity on Saturday.

In contrast, most parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions are expected to remain largely dry, the weather office said, forecasting fresh activity due to an approaching western disturbance from April 6.

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"A new and strong western disturbance is likely to become active over parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from the afternoon of April 6, leading to a high possibility of thunderstorm and rainfall activity in some areas," the IMD said.

The impact of the cyclone is expected to peak on April 7. "Under its activity, several parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions are likely to experience strong thunderstorms, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms," it said.

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On April 8, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in northern and eastern Rajasthan, while weather conditions are expected to remain mostly dry in the rest of the state.

The IMD has advised farmers to take precautions in view of the expected weather conditions.

"Farmers are advised to cover harvested crops and grains kept in open areas or shift them to safe storage to prevent damage due to rain and hail," the weather office said.