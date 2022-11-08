Demand for community-specific boards gathers momentum in Rajasthan

With the assembly elections just a year away, several leaders from the ruling Congress party, opposition and community leaders have put forth a demand before the Rajasthan government to constitute community specific boards for welfare and development.

Earlier this year, the state government had constituted the Vipra Welfare Board for Brahmin community, and chief minister Ashok Gehlot followed that by approving the proposal for three new boards in October – Rajasthan Leather Craft Development Board, Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board (Kachhi, Kushwaha, Mali and Saini), and Rajasthan State Rajak (Dhobi) Welfare Board.

A senior leader familiar with the developments said that after the formation of the Vipra Board, community leaders have now demanded a board for the development and progress of their respective groups. “This is certainly a challenge for the leaders as they are being pressurized by the community representatives,” he said.

“Any board constituted for a community or area will work specifically for its upliftment and development. The schemes and programs are designed to improve living standards,” said Mahesh Sharma, chairman of the Vipra Board, adding that the boards are constituted based on economic and special surveys.

In the last one month, the state government has received requests to constitute Veer Tejaji Kissan Kalyan Board by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, MLA Sachin Pilot and other Jat leaders. Similarly, BJP MP Diya Kumari has suggested constituting the Tel Ghani (Oil mill) Board for the Teli community.

Also Read:Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claims power ‘centralised with CM Ashok Gehlot’

Other boards that were suggested are Oad Rajput Samaj Kalyan, Kasth Kala, Braj Shetra Dharmik Vikas, Mansoori Pinjari Samaj, Kevat, Gadiya Luhar, and Bunkar. Around 18-20 such proposals have been submitted to the government.

Earlier also, such boards have been constituted by various governments based on craft or community such as Devnarayan Board for the Gujjar community, Kesh Kala Board for people from Sain community and upliftment of the barber community, Mati Kala Board for the upliftment the pottery community.

Political analyst Manish Godha said that the government takes such steps to constitute bodies, which are area or community specific, ahead of polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON