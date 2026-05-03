Kota May 3 The death of a NEET aspirant from Uttarakhand who fell from his hostel building here will be treated as a case of suicide after the CCTV footage was examined, police said on Sunday. Examined CCTV, NEET aspirant's death in Kota hostel was suicide due to stress: Police

Police said Dixit Prasad from Almora in Uttarakhand was depressed and had stress related to his tests. He died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Landmark City on Saturday, a day before pre-medical tests were to be held on Sunday.

He had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test at a coaching institute here for the last two years and had been living in a fourth-floor room in the building, police said.

Police, initially on Saturday, said he may have died due to an accidental fall from the building.

Examining the CCTV footage and the suicide note recovered from his room revealed that Prasad climbed to the 6th floor and jumped to his death, Circle Inspector at Kunhadi police station, Devesh Bhardwaj, told PTI.

The investigation showed that he was depressed and stressed, thinking he wouldn't crack the NEET, the CI said.

His parents arrived in Kota early morning on Sunday, following which the police handed over the body. Post-mortem has been conducted, and a case under relevant sections has been lodged to probe the actual cause of death, the officer said.

Kota administration on Sunday issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to coaching institutes and hostels, urging them to give the highest priority to students' mental health.

Institutes have been instructed to identify early signs of stress, depression, isolation, or anxiety, and immediately provide counselling, emotional support, and open communication channels.

Besides, multiple helpline services have been activated for students dealing with stress, safety concerns, or emotional issues. Students can contact the dedicated Student Cell helpline for guidance and support.

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