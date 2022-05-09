FIR against Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke in Jodhpur for ‘misleading tweet’

The Jodhpur Police on Sunday booked Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke for a “misleading” tweet that the police concluded could disturb communal harmony.

The Jodhpur Police announced on Sunday on Twitter that action has been taken against Ramdas Chavhanke for a viral post that he had put out and asked people not to circulate any photos or videos that raise communal tension. The case has been registered at Udai Mandir police station, police said.

Station house officer of Udai Mandir police station Amit Sihag told HT that the Chavhanke “posted an old news post from 2016 and fake news”, a reference to the news clipping from 2016 that the Sudarshan News channel director posted on Twitter with his comments.

Sihag said a case has been registered against Ramdas Chavhanke under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 505 (making statements to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred). The case was registered by the cyber cell of Jodhpur police, he added.

कुछ लोगों द्वारा शरारतपूर्ण तरीके से जानबूझकर 2016 की घटना को अब #Jodhpur से जोड़कर गलत और भ्रामक रूप से प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है। आग्रह है कि इस तरह के कंटेंट को शेयर व सर्कुलेट न करें। इस प्रकार झूठा एवं भ्रामक प्रचार-प्रसार करने वाले लोगों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। https://t.co/pXKFIwGaVU pic.twitter.com/hwGa96DmnO — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) May 8, 2022

Ramdas Chavhanke couldn’t be immediately contacted for his comments and has not reacted to the police action. He, however, later deleted the tweet.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s officer on special duty Lokesh Sharma had lso tweeted a warning. Some people are mischievously linking a 2016 incident with Jodhpur, and trying to mislead.” Sharma asked people not to share such content and said the authorities will take strict action against those who spread false and misleading propaganda.

The FIR comes days after communal clashes rocked Jodhpur city on Tuesday last after an altercation over raising religious flags ahead of Eid celebrations. The violence prompted the government to clamp a curfew and suspend mobile internet services. The suspension of mobile internet was later withdrawn and curfew relaxed from 7am to 7pm. Over 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

