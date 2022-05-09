FIR against Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke in Jodhpur for ‘misleading tweet’
The Jodhpur Police on Sunday booked Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke for a “misleading” tweet that the police concluded could disturb communal harmony.
The Jodhpur Police announced on Sunday on Twitter that action has been taken against Ramdas Chavhanke for a viral post that he had put out and asked people not to circulate any photos or videos that raise communal tension. The case has been registered at Udai Mandir police station, police said.
Station house officer of Udai Mandir police station Amit Sihag told HT that the Chavhanke “posted an old news post from 2016 and fake news”, a reference to the news clipping from 2016 that the Sudarshan News channel director posted on Twitter with his comments.
Sihag said a case has been registered against Ramdas Chavhanke under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 505 (making statements to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred). The case was registered by the cyber cell of Jodhpur police, he added.
Ramdas Chavhanke couldn’t be immediately contacted for his comments and has not reacted to the police action. He, however, later deleted the tweet.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s officer on special duty Lokesh Sharma had lso tweeted a warning. Some people are mischievously linking a 2016 incident with Jodhpur, and trying to mislead.” Sharma asked people not to share such content and said the authorities will take strict action against those who spread false and misleading propaganda.
The FIR comes days after communal clashes rocked Jodhpur city on Tuesday last after an altercation over raising religious flags ahead of Eid celebrations. The violence prompted the government to clamp a curfew and suspend mobile internet services. The suspension of mobile internet was later withdrawn and curfew relaxed from 7am to 7pm. Over 211 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.
-
Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the 'menace of cow slaughter'. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records. “We have had enough of this nuisance. It's high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
-
Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages
The University of Lucknow has started a special campaign to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the government along with education facilities in rural areas of the state. The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel, wherein she suggested the teachers to reach out to the rural pockets and spread awareness among villagers about various government schemes.
-
Case seeking daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal will not be withdrawn: Four petitioners
Four of the five women petitioners in the case seeking daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on Sunday said they would not withdraw the case. They made their stand clear after Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen, whose organisation had backed the original plea by the five women, on Sunday morning said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.
-
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
-
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics