Five arrested, one minor detained for gang-raping woman in Jaipur: Police

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Friday night arrested five men while one minor was detained for allegedly gang-raping a 21-year-old woman a month ago in Jaipur, said the official familiar with the matter. (Representative Photo)

“The action was taken based on the woman’s complaint on Thursday. However, we are probing why she delayed lodging the FIR [first information report],” said the station house officer (SHO) of a local police station, Ravindra Kumar.

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of January 9 when the woman visited a cafe with her friend. “She was raped by the six accused inside that cafe,” the SHO said.

The incident took place in the basement of the cafe which was taken on rent by the owner a few years ago. “We are also probing the involvement of the cafe owner in the case. Further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.

The officer, quoting the FIR, said the accused were familiar to her friend, who tried to stop them but failed. Later, the accused threatened the woman with her life, due to which she could not get herself to file the complaint earlier.

Officials said that after the FIR was registered, the district police formed a team comprising SHO Kumar, Jaipur superintendent of police (Rural) Shantanu Singh, assistant superintendent of police Hari Prasad, deputy superintendent of police Pradeep Yadav, and 20 other police personnel.

The team examined over 200 CCTV footage and arrested five men identified and also detained a minor. A case was filed against the accused persons under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and 376 D (gangrape), said police.