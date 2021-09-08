Former Rajasthan assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal to move censure motion against LoP

Former speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly and sitting BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has decided to move a censure motion against Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria over his controversial statement against Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram in the recent past. Meghwal has written to party president JP Nadda claiming Kataria’s statements have damaged the image of the party.

He has also written a letter to BJP state president Satish Poonia informing him that he will move a resolution against Kataria in the party’s legislature meeting ahead of the assembly session which will begin on September 9.

In April, this year, while campaigning for by-polls in Rajsamand, Kataria had triggered a row by making derogatory comments about legendary Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap. Around the same time, he had also said that, if the BJP had not been there, Shri Ram’ would have been in the sea. The remarks had led to widespread criticism

The resolution will condemn Kataria for his statements and comments about Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram which caused the party to lose the by-polls, indicates Meghwal’s letter written to Poonia on September 4.

Meghwal has asked Poonia, who is also an MLA, to convene the proceedings of the meeting as the censure motion is against the leader of opposition in the assembly..

In the letter written to JP Nadda, Meghwal has referred to Kataria’s remarks about Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram. He said that the party has suffered a huge loss due to Kataria’s controversial statements.

Reacting to the issue, Kataria said that he had heard that Meghwal would bring a censure motion against him at the BJP legislature party meeting, and he was ready for whatever decision the party takes. “I am ready for whatever decision the party takes about me,” he said in a video message.

BJP leaders, however, refused to comment on the issue.

People close to state party chief Satish Poonia claimed that no such letter has been received.

Political analyst Manish Godha said Meghwal and Kataria have had differences since the beginning but this letter seems be related to the upcoming by-polls of Vallabnagar where Kataria is opposing Randheer Singh Bhindar. Bhindar is known to be close to former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Meghwal too is close to Raje.

Commenting on the letter, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the questions which Meghwal has raised are important. “Though it is their internal matter, the questions which he has has raised are important,” said Khachariyawas.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said that infighting in the opposition party has clearly surfaced and is visible. “The sort of circumstances which have been created clearly shows that BJP is an indisciplined party. There are six CM candidates in BJP. The party recently took out a Jan Aashirwad yatra but what they are seeking blessings for?” Sharma asked.