Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor and truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.
“The accident took place on a highway in the district's Sumerpur police station area. Those injured are being treated at hospitals in Sumerpur, Pali and Shivganj (Sirohi),” Pali Police informed on Twitter.
According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
“Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Vice President's office tweeted, quoting VP Dhankhar.
Meanwhile, PM Modi described the accident as ‘saddening’, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” the prime minister said, according to his office.
(With inputs from PTI)
Confronted for cycle theft, man stabs hotel manager in Chandigarh’s Kajheri
A hotel manager was injured after The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25 was stabbed by a man whom he had confronted for stealing a cycle, police said on Friday. The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25, works as a manager at HK Residency Hotel in Kajheri village, Chandigarh, and lives on the hotel premises. An injured Pujan was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.
Mohali’s parks only RWAs’ babies
Broken pathways, rusting benches and non-functional lights are what is left of the park near one kanal houses in Phase 1, the oldest phase of Mohali city. Six months ago, the municipal corporation handed over the park's charge to the One Kanal Residents' Welfare Association. But the payment of funds needed for its maintenance seems to have slipped its mind. While forgetting to pay the RWA, MC has also failed to repair the park's run-down infrastructure.
Kharar student freed from clutches of honey-trap gang in 48 hours
A 20-year-old youth who was kidnapped from Kharar on Wednesday after being honey trapped was rescued from a flat in the town's Ranjit Nagar in less than 48 hours. Hailing from Ludhiana, Bhumla is a student of bachelor of engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and lives in a hostel on the university campus. His father is a manager at a private firm in Ludhiana.
Chandigarh: Family of 3 offloaded from Dubai flight for not heeding Covid protocols
High drama was witnessed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday after three members of a family allegedly refused to follow Covid protocols and created ruckus inside the IndiGo Airlines Dubai-bound flight (6E-55), causing nearly an hour's delay. Chandigarh International Airport chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said the family, comprising a couple and their daughter, was offloaded by the Indigo crew over the passengers unruly behaviour”.
Chandigarh Police bust ‘nude video’ extortion ring, three held
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has unearthed an inter-state extortion racket being run by three men from Rajasthan. Those arrested were identified as Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24. Police said Mubin was a Class-12 dropout and ran a mobile shop in Kaithwara, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Rashid is studying at an ITI and also repairs mobile phones at Mubin's shop, while Ajrudin is a Class 8 dropout.
