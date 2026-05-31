Jaipur, Jaipur's iconic Rajmandir Cinema will celebrate its golden jubilee on June 1 with free screenings of five popular films, marking 50 years of its journey as one of India's most celebrated single-screen theatres, officials said. From single screen to city icon: Jaipur's Rajmandir cinema celebrates 50 years

"Rajmandir has witnessed every phase of the entertainment industry and continues to remain a key attraction of the city," finance manager Kishore Kala said, adding that the theatre has retained its charm despite the rise of OTT platforms and multiplexes.

The films selected for the occasion are 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Chupke Chupke', which will be screened throughout the day.

Kala said some of these films enjoyed record runs at the theatre, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' running for more than 500 days.

Office in-charge Ankur Khandelwal said the cinema had never been viewed merely as a business venture.

"This cinema has never been seen merely as a business. It is an emotional landmark for Jaipur and we are committed to preserving it as a tourist attraction."

Known for its palace-like architecture, grand interiors and distinctive lighting, Rajmandir continues to draw numbers of domestic and foreign tourists.

Film distributor Raj Bansal described it as "the top single-screen theatre in the country and a matter of pride for Rajasthan".

Another distributor, Sanjay Chettar, said, "every distributor wants their film to be screened at Rajmandir because of its legacy and grandeur."

Tourists also expressed admiration, with one visitor saying they came "not just to watch a film, but to experience the cinema itself."

Opened in 1976, on Jaipur's busy MI Road, Rajmandir remains one of city's most prominent landmarks, blending cinematic history with tourism appeal.

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