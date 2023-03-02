Govt school staffer attempts to die by suicide in Rajasthan, blames principal

A 55-year-old government school employee set himself on fire at the school premises in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the man was in charge of the school’s record room and was transferred to another school on January 15 on promotion. But he alleged that he was not being allowed to hand over the charge and relieved from his present assignment, station house officer (SHO) Surajmal Choudhary said.

On Thursday, the man came to school at about 8am, poured kerosene on himself and set himself afire.

Police said he was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where he was taken to the Ajmer government hospital for treatment. His condition is critical, police said.