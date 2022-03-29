‘If Indira Gandhi could lose…’: Ashok Gehlot on BJP’s 4-1 score in state elections
JAIPUR: Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Rajasthan of not raising the state’s problems at the Centre, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP leaders should not be an illusion on winning that they will continue winning elections after its recent success of winning elections in four of the five states.
“They (BJP) should not be under any illusion that if they win elections in four out of five states, they have got everything. In a democracy, one never knows when people change their minds… I have seen this from my experience,” Gehlot said. “When former prime minister Indira Gandhi, whose government at Centre conducted nuclear explosions in 1974, liberated Bangladesh in 1971, can lose the election, then what are they?”
People will realise that the BJP was diverting their attention by focussing on Hindutva and nationalism, Gehlot said. “
“They are not governing, and are only talking about Hindutva and nationalism to get votes. Are we not nationalists, are our countrymen not nationalists? They will be under shock, after being exposed,” Gehlot said at a media briefing, claiming that people in Rajasthan already repent their choice in the 2019 elections.
He said the public sent 25 MPs to Lok Sabha from the state but none of them were raising issues of Rajasthan be it related to power or coal. “The people regret their choice and will teach them a lesson in the next elections,” he said.
The chief minister also spoke about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a drinking water project covering 13 districts, and added that he had asked opposition leaders from the BJP to put pressure on the central government to declare it a national project. Let us all collectively meet the prime minister.
BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma said the public has been the BJP’s top priority, and all schemes and programs are made drawn up with their interest in mind. Besides Hindutva and nationalism, the BJP also works for public welfare.
He explained the rise in fuel prices in recent days to the international market and stressed that the central government reduced taxes and if necessary, will do again.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics