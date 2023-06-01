Home / Cities / Jaipur News / In Rajasthan, plant 2 trees for every new house or face…’: Town planning dept

BySanskriti Falor
Jun 01, 2023 05:29 PM IST

The plants will have to be looked after until they become trees, failure to do so will lead to a fine of ₹1,000 per tree, the amendment stated.

Building new a house in Rajasthan up to 90 square metres will now require owners to plant at least two trees. This will increase the number of trees required to be planted as per the area, the Jaipur Town Planning Department amended the building bylaws on Thursday.

The step by the town planning department was taken after there was a decrease in the proportion of the greenery area to the construction area in big cities like Jaipur. (File)

The step by the town planning department was taken after there was a decrease in the proportion of the greenery area to the construction area in big cities like Jaipur.

Right now, the required percentage of dense greenery as compared to a construction area is 15 per cent. However, the current percentage stands at seven.

The amendment stated nothing about the requirement for building owners to maintain the green area proportion in relation to as the height of buildings increases.

A day before the World Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22, Jaipur International Airport had announced that it will plant 7,500 trees across the city in 2023-2024. Airport director Vishnu Mohan Jha had inaugurated the plantation drive at the Terminal 1 of the airport.

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

jaipur rajasthan
Thursday, June 01, 2023
