India will kill terrorists inside and outside the country, asserts Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asserted that India will not spare any terrorist and will kill them in the country and outside if required and attacked the Congress for raising questions over the 2019 surgical strike against Pakistan. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Singh said, “We will not spare anyone of them (terrorists)…will kill them in India and outside if required.”

Earlier on Friday, in an interview to News 18, he had said if terrorists try to disrupt peace or attempt to carry out terror activities in the country, India will give them a “muh tod jawab” (befitting reply) and hunt them down even in Pakistan.

In Jhunjhunu, Singh said that he feels pained when the Congress raises questions over surgical strike and air strike.

“I feel pained when the Congress tries to raise questions over power, valour of defence forces. What our forces did at that time should be appreciated and should not cast doubt on it,” Singh said.

He said, “The Congress cannot digest things be it surgical or air strikes, they are questioning them. Are they doubting the bravery of the country? The world has accepted, but the Congress is questioning.”

“The message is clear…India is not weak but a powerful country,” he added.

Further targeting the Congress, he said. “There was not a single Congress government which didn’t face corruption charges, but nobody can point a finger on the 10 years of the NDA government.”

Singh claimed that the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has been fabulous as it considers people supreme whereas Congress treats a family supreme.

He said the entire world has agreed that in 2024, the BJP will form the government with two-third majority, and Narendra Modi will be the prime minister for the third time. “Knowing the results, the countries have already invited Modi for events there, this never happened before,” he said.

Singh said, “Since Modi became the PM, the country’s image has changed…in 2014 the economy size of India was 11th across the countries but in last seven years it has reached fifth. The economy expert believes that by 2027 India will be third economy power, along with America and China.”

He also endorsed the ‘one-nation, one election’ concept saying that it will save money, time and resources of the country.

“’One nation, one election’ will get support of people, but the Congress habitually opposes it,” he said. “Conducting election time and again isn’t justified. The PM’s vision of ‘one nation, one election’ will bring relief to people, save time and resources,” he added.

Singh said Rajasthan has a double engine government and now the state will play the role of growth engine in the country’s development.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjunram Meghwal in Kolayat of Bikaner, he said that the BJP wants to take India on top and it will fulfil everything what it promises.

He added that by early 2027, India will be third largest economy in world after US, China.

The Lok Sabha Elections are due in Rajasthan in two phases on April 19 and 26.