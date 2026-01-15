Indigenisation a strategic necessity as Army readies for future wars: General Dwivedi

The Indian Army is rapidly transforming into a future-ready force, and indigenously developed equipment has become a “strategic necessity” as the military prepares for evolving and unpredictable forms of warfare, General Upendra Dwivedi said on Thursday. Army personnel from the new Bhairav Battalion march during the 78th Army Day parade at Mahal Road in Jaipur on Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing the media in Jaipur after the 78th Army Day Parade, General Dwivedi said the force is steadily strengthening its operational capabilities by combining well-trained soldiers, modern equipment and multi-domain preparedness.

“The Indian Army is moving forward as a future-ready force, possessing well-trained soldiers, modern equipment and multi-domain operational capabilities. Technology is being used to make the soldier even more capable,” he said.

The Army Chief noted that there has been a clear shift in the force’s thinking over the past few years, with greater emphasis on preparedness for both present and future challenges. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said the operation established a new normal for the Indian Army. “It demonstrated the Army’s ability to respond with speed, coordination and precision. The operation reflected a mature and confident force, capable of safeguarding national interests through measured, firm and responsible action,” he said.

General Dwivedi said the Army is not only addressing existing threats but is also preparing for future wars by creating new structures that are being equipped and trained as per emerging requirements. He highlighted the raising of new units such as the Bhairav Battalion and the Shakti Baan Regiment, describing them as examples of an agile, responsive and mission-oriented Army aligned with future challenges.

Commenting on the Army Day parade in Jaipur, he said, “The Nepal Army Band reflected our strong ties, while the newly raised units demonstrated the Army’s emerging strength.”

“The Indian Army is fully prepared at all times for any kind of attack. We demonstrated this preparedness in the parade, and such preparations will continue to grow in the coming days,” he said.

General Dwivedi said the display of ‘Made in India’ equipment during the parade reflected the foundation of the Army’s transformation. “The Indian Army needs equipment in the future that is designed and developed in India. Indigenisation is not just a goal; today, it has become a strategic necessity,” he said.

Special emphasis is being placed on developing resources that can serve both military and civilian purposes, contributing to the country’s overall development, the Army Chief said.

Highlighting the changing nature of battlefields, he said the new Bhairav Battalion has been created to bridge the gap between Ghatak units and Special Forces. “The battlefield is changing rapidly, and we need to move quickly to keep up,” he said.

The Army Chief also laid strong emphasis on research and development (R&D), stressing that equipment and supplies must be manufactured and repaired within the country to sustain a long war. “Until India focuses on research and development, we will not be able to fight a long war and achieve complete self-reliance,” he said, adding that the Army, in collaboration with the DRDO and academia, is deliberating on future strategies.

The strength, discipline and technological prowess of the Indian Army were on full display during the 78th Army Day Parade on Thursday, organised for the first time in the Rajasthan capital.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy chief ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, were among the key people who attended the event.

The parade began with General Dwivedi presenting Sena Medals (posthumously) to the families of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Havaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar. This was followed by a ceremonial salute led by the parade commander and gallantry award recipients of Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

The parade featured a wide array of modern and indigenous military hardware, including the BrahMos missile, Bhishma Tank (T-90), Arjun main battle tank, upgraded BMP-II mechanised infantry combat vehicles, Nag Missile System, K-9 Vajra artillery system, HELINA missile system and ZU-23 twin-barrel anti-aircraft gun. Other displays included the Dhanush artillery system, Universal Rocket Launcher System, modular bridge systems, SATCOM vehicles and drone jammers.

Apart from the Bhairav Battalion, contingents from Ladakh, Dogra, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Scouts, along with troops from Maratha Light Infantry, Madras Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Artillery Regiment and NCC cadets, led the march.

Prior to the parade, CDS Chauhan, General Dwivedi, Air Commodore Purushottam Verma and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti paid tribute to martyrs at the Prerna Sthal of the South Western Army Command.