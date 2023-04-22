Quota stir: Internet suspended in parts of Bharatpur after protestors block NH

Internet services were suspended for 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after thousands belonging to the Saini, Mali, Kushwaha and other communities blocked the Agra-Bikaner national highway demanding reservation.

People from different communities, including Saini, Mali, Shakya, Maurya and Kushwaha began a protest on Friday demanding a separate 12% reservation (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People from different communities, including Saini, Mali, Shakya, Maurya and Kushwaha began a protest on Friday demanding a separate 12% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions and blocked the national highway; they also pelted stones at police personnel deployed to maintain law and order in the district, officials said.

Following the protest, Bharatpur divisional commissioner Sanwarmal Verma issued orders to ban internet services for 24 hours in Nadbai, Weir and Bhusawar sub-districts after the agitation intensified.

Also Read: NHRC seeks report from DGP, Howrah police commissioner on Ram Navami violence

Police said the agitators on Friday at 7:30pm completely blocked the national highway near village Aroda demanding the reservation along with the Luv Kush welfare board and Luv Kush hostel for Saini, Shakya, Maurya, Kushwaha and Mali communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locals and vehicles coming from outside the state had to use link roads via Nadbai and Weir to reach their destinations, said police.

Police said that hundreds of protesters came onto the roads near Ramaspur village, waving sticks and shouting slogans against the government. Police said they had to resort to water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Anjali Saini, a leader of the Saini Arakashan Sangharsh Samiti, said their main demand is to release their leader Murari Lal Saini from police custody.

“We began an agitation on June 12, 2022, but withdrew on June 16 after cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh assured to take a delegation of our leader to meet the chief minister,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, after there was no positive response from the government, the convenor of the Sangharsh Samiti, Murari Lal Saini announced a stir on April 21 but was arrested by the police.

After announcing the stir, police preventively arrested 11 leaders in Karauli and 15 others in Bharatpur, including Murari Lal Saini, on Thursday.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Clashes erupt in Bharatpur over installation of Ambedkar statue

“Murari Lal Saini should be released only then we will be ready to talk with the government,” Anjali said.

Laxman Saini, a protestor, said each member of the Saini community is ready to go to jail for the demand of 12% reservation. “This is our old demand. People of the community will not back down any condition,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal Saini, another protester, said, “Chief minister Ashok Gehlot belongs to our caste. He is ready to fulfil our demands but unable to because other MLAs will accuse him of casteism.”