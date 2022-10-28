Home / Cities / Jaipur News / IPS officer Umesh Mishra appointed Rajasthan DGP, gets 2-year term

IPS officer Umesh Mishra appointed Rajasthan DGP, gets 2-year term

jaipur news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 02:15 PM IST

Umesh Mishra is director general of intelligence in Rajasthan. He will take over from ML Lather who retires on November 3

Umesh Mishra, a 1989 batch IPS officer was recommended for appointment as DGP by a committee set up by UPSC (Twitter/Premraj4242)
Umesh Mishra, a 1989 batch IPS officer was recommended for appointment as DGP by a committee set up by UPSC (Twitter/Premraj4242)
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government has appointed the state police’s intelligence chief Umesh Mishra as the next Rajasthan director general of police, according to an order issued by the personnel department late on Thursday.

Mishra, who is currently director general, intelligence, is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The personnel department’s order said Mishra has been selected on the recommendation of a special committee constituted by the Union Public Service Commission and will get a two-year term.

Umesh Mishra will take over as the state police chief from ML Lather on his retirement on November 3.

Mishra, who headed district police in Kota, Bharatpur, Pali and Churu in his younger days, has supervised the state’s intelligence, anti-terrorist and anti-corruption wings.

The government has also transferred around 30 IAS officials including collectors of four districts. Rukmani Riyar will be the new collector of Hanumangarh; Laxmi Narayan Mantri of Dungarpur; Sourabh Swami of ShriGanganagar; and Inderjeet Yadav of Pratapgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out