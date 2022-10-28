IPS officer Umesh Mishra appointed Rajasthan DGP, gets 2-year term

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government has appointed the state police’s intelligence chief Umesh Mishra as the next Rajasthan director general of police, according to an order issued by the personnel department late on Thursday.

Mishra, who is currently director general, intelligence, is a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The personnel department’s order said Mishra has been selected on the recommendation of a special committee constituted by the Union Public Service Commission and will get a two-year term.

Umesh Mishra will take over as the state police chief from ML Lather on his retirement on November 3.

Mishra, who headed district police in Kota, Bharatpur, Pali and Churu in his younger days, has supervised the state’s intelligence, anti-terrorist and anti-corruption wings.

The government has also transferred around 30 IAS officials including collectors of four districts. Rukmani Riyar will be the new collector of Hanumangarh; Laxmi Narayan Mantri of Dungarpur; Sourabh Swami of ShriGanganagar; and Inderjeet Yadav of Pratapgarh.

