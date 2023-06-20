Asked to pay estranged wife, man brings amount in Re 1, 2 coins to court. What happened next

A family court in Jaipur allowed a man to pay maintenance worth ₹55,000 through one and two rupees coins to his wife after defaulting on his dues for the past 11 months.



Dashrath Kumawat's family brought seven sacks of the amount to the court after he was arrested on June 17 over non-payment of dues. His wife Seema's counsel Ramprakash Kumawat dubbed the act as ‘mental harassment’, PTI reported. Coins brought by the man to pay for maintenance during divorce proceeding. (Twitter)

Also Read| Law does not recognise live-in relationship as marriage, says Kerala high court: Report



The court allowed the payment but asked Dashrath to count the coins in court and make packets of ₹1,000 each and hand them over to his estranged wife at the next hearing on June 26.



During the divorce case hearing, the court had directed Kumawat to pay the maintenance amount of ₹5,000 to his estranged wife but he had not paid it for the last 11 months. As a result, he was arrested after the court issued a recovery warrant against him.



His lawyer told PTI that the man was arrested after refusing to pay maintenance. Due to holidays, the family court was closed and he was produced in the link court of Additional District Judge (ADG)-number 8.

The lawyer of his wife objected after the family members arrived in court with coins worth ₹55,000 which were in denominations of Re 1 and ₹2. Dashrath Kumawat's lawyer argued that the coins are legal tender and nobody can refuse to accept them.



While allowing the arrested husband to give the coins to his wife after counting them in the next hearing, the judge said coins will remain in the court's custody.