Jaipur rain: City waterlogged; other Rajasthan districts to get more showers today

Incessant rainfall in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and other districts, mainly in the eastern parts, caused waterlogging on Saturday, prompting authorities to engage in relief and rescue operations to restore normalcy. People wade through the waterlogged road after the heavy rains, in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

As the people faced problems due to the accumulation of water in many areas, the State Disaster Response Force in Jaipur issued a helpline number 0141-2759903 and carried out relief operations. The capital city witnessed waterloggiong in many places, including Tonk Road, SMS Hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar among others. (Rain LIVE updates)

The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, Kota, Pali, Hanumangarh among other districts, predicting showers and thunderstorms for the next two-three hours on Sunday.

The weather body forecast “partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Jaipur on Sunday. Rajasthan food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday visited several rain-hit areas in the city to take stock of the situation.

The meteorological department in Jaipur said the rain intensity would reduce in the state for a brief period. The weather department said due to the formation of a new circulation system, heavy rainfall activities in the districts under the Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of north-east Rajasthan are likely to resume from August 1. Jaipur and Bharatpur have been predicted to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ on August 2.

Apart from Rajasthan, neighbouring Gujarat is also reeling under heavy rain. A yellow alert was issued for the state on Sunday by the IMD. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places in all districts of Gujarat and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli. Similar weather pattern is likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Gir-Somnath , Botad, Kutch and in Diu,” the IMD predicted for Sunday.

