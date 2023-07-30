Home / India News / Rain news LIVE updates: Mumbai under ‘red alert’, extremely heavy showers likely today
Live

Rain news LIVE updates: Mumbai under ‘red alert’, extremely heavy showers likely today

Jul 30, 2023 07:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

Rain news LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates on monsoon from across the country here

Rain news LIVE updates: The dread of monsoon continues to jolt states across India. Mumbai received around 97% of the season's average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in last two days. In 56 days, the city recorded over 2,000 mm rain, second fastest to reach that mark since last year – 2,000 mm rainfall in 52 days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Children Enjoying Rain Season at Andheri West, in Mumbai
Children Enjoying Rain Season at Andheri West, in Mumbai(HT)

Odisha to receive fresh spells of heavy downpour in its north and other interior parts. IMD predicted heavy rainfall at some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kandhamal districts today.

Meanwhile, downpour in Telangana has claimed 18 lives so far over the past week. After a brief halt, the relief work gained momentum on Saturday. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also supervised the relief operations during the day.

Incessant rain has damaged several roads linking to some tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh. The national highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places. At least 187 people have died so far since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 30, 2023 07:12 AM IST

    Rain today: 18 dead in Telangana due to rain-related incidents

    At least 18 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said.

    Relief work gained momentum on Saturday as rainfall came to a halt in many parts of the state.

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the relief operations during the day speaking to ministers and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, an official release said Saturday night. Read more

  • Jul 30, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    Rain today: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Mumbai; extremely heavy rain likely today

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘red alert’ for Mumbai as the city is expecting extremely heavy rainfall today. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon

Rain news LIVE: Mumbai under ‘red alert’, extremely heavy showers likely today

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 07:15 AM IST

Rain news LIVE updates: Follow all the latest updates on monsoon from across the country here

Children Enjoying Rain Season at Andheri West, in Mumbai(HT)
ByHT News Desk

ISRO's PSLV rocket carrying 7 Singaporean satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore

The mission takes-off aboard Isro’s trusted rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 30, 2023 06:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

ISRO to launch Singapore's earth observation satellite today. Details

The New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured the 44.4 meters tall PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite.
india news
Published on Jul 30, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

Officials flag ‘lapses’, raise concerns over Belagavi smart city

The Belagavi Smart City project in India has been plagued by poor construction work and unfinished projects, causing inconvenience to residents. The recent heavy rains have exposed the low quality of the roads and drainage passages. The Civil Engineers? Association has expressed concern over the unscientific approach to construction, but the department responsible has not responded to their advice. The project has already cost approximately ?980 crore ($14 million), with a further ?20 crore ($2.9 million) needed to complete the remaining works. The project is being supervised by a third-party agency to ensure the required standards are met.

The Smart City project was envisioned as a flagship scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Shutterstock)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:21 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Udupi video incident: Govt appoints new investigation officer

The change in the investigation officer comes as a response to demands from Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and BJP

S Belliyappa has been appointed as the new Investigating officer in the case, after replacing Manjunath Gowda (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:20 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

New faces in BJP’s national team

BJP President JP Nadda has announced a new national team, including leaders from various castes, in preparation for upcoming state assembly elections and the 2024 general elections. The team aims to balance regional aspirations and follows the party's social engineering strategy. The reshuffle includes the inclusion of controversial leader Bandi Sanjay from Telangana and the removal of three general secretaries. The team also includes former chief ministers, minority representatives, and leaders from various states. Further changes may be announced soon.

From the poll-bound Telangana, former state unit president Bandi Sanjay has been included as national general secretary, along with lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Radha Mohan Agarwal (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:19 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed BJP’s national general secretary

Sanjay’s appointment comes as a part of the reshuffle of the party and allocation of some crucial roles to senior leaders

Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed gratitude to the Telangana BJP cadre and all the people, especially from Karimnagar who have supported him always to learn and grow in every role (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:19 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Chamoli electrocution incident caused due to lax electrical safety measures

The report recommends blacklisting the two firms responsible for operating and maintaining the plant, as well as taking departmental action against officials.

Chamoli: An injured being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh after an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and several injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_19_2023_000094A) (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 05:03 AM IST
ByAmit Bathla

Bihar man held for kidnapping, killing minor in Kerala: Police

A resident of Bihar was arrested for kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Kerala. The victim's body was found in a waste dumping area.

According to the police the victim’s body was found from a waste dumping area in the town on Saturday (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi

Red sand dunes on outskirts of Visakhapatnam face threat of disintegration due to rapid realty growth

Erra Matti Dibbalu holds a lot of significance geologically, as they are helpful for geologists to study global climatic changes, sea-level variations and monsoonal variability

Research by geologists revealed that the Erra Matti Dibbalu might have been formed nearly 18,500 years ago during the glacial maxima period (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:17 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

After 24% surge, India is now home to 75% of tigers in the world

The increase shows the success of the country’s 20-year-old science- based tiger conservation programme, experts said.

Globally, the number of tigers increased from 3,890 in 2016 to 5,575 in 2023, with India and Nepal doubling the numbers, said a statement from the Global Tiger Forum on Saturday. (AP)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 04:53 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan, Neeraj Santoshi

Sowing picks pace but east battles drought concerns

An uneven monsoon has nearly caused droughts in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, stoking concerns.

Farmers have sown 23.75 million hectares under paddy, the main summer staple. (Mansur Mandal)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 03:06 AM IST
ByZia Haq

Trend shows dip in rains in 5 states: Centre to Lok Sabha

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have been seeing a reduction in south-west monsoon rainfall over the past 30 years, earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju said in a reply to a question in Parliament

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland has seen a reduction in south-west monsoon rainfall over the past 30 years, says data (ANI/PIB)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 12:10 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai

Manipur govt starts biometric capture of illegal Myanmar immigrants

Manipur government resumes campaign to capture biometric data of illegal Myanmar immigrants following Centre's directive.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh (HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 04:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Oppn team begins visit to Manipur, targets govt

The delegation also met representatives from Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, who submitted a memorandum asking the MPs to highlight their demands.

A delegation of 21 lawmakers from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday visited relief camps in Manipur housing displaced people. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out