Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 12, 2024 34.31 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 33.12 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 34.63 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 35.63 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 35.34 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 36.17 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 32.38 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 11, 2024, is 34.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.62 °C and 37.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 36.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 28.62 °C and 37.97 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

