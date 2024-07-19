Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 19, 2024, is 35.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 36.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.65 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 36.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 125.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 20, 2024
|36.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|36.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|27.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|28.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|32.24 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.12 °C
|Light rain
