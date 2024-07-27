Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 27, 2024, is 34.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.62 °C and 35.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.81 °C and 36.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.62 °C and 35.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|36.43 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|34.85 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|34.43 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 31, 2024
|31.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|27.17 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
