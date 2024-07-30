Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.46 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024
Jul 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 30, 2024, is 32.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.46 °C and 35.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.11 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.46 °C and 35.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 88.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 31, 2024
|35.08 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.62 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|25.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 4, 2024
|26.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|28.89 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|30.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.58 °C
|Broken clouds
