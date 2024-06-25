Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.37 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 25, 2024, is 36.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.37 °C and 38.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.32 °C and 39.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.37 °C and 38.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 26, 2024
|36.72 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|38.67 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|33.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|34.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|25.08 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.83 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
