Jodhpur: Burglars stab woman to death

A 27-year-old woman was killed and her one-year-old daughter and niece were injured when two burglars attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon at Lamba village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district late on Saturday night, police said on Monday. The burglars fled on a motorcycle before they were arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two, including a neighbour, stabbed Anjali Devi seven to eight times when she saw them breaking into their house. Devi’s daughter and 12-year-old niece were injured in the assault and hospitalised.

Police superintendent Dharmendra Singh Yadav said that they swiftly solved the case and arrested Anil Bishnoi, 20, the neighbour, and Sahil. He added Bishnoi knew that Devi’s family would be away for a wedding and accordingly planned the theft.

Devi was awake when the two allegedly broke into the house after breaking a lock. She recognised Bishnoi and began shouting while her niece tried to make a call for help. The two attacked them with sharp weapons. Devi attempted to escape to the courtyard, but the assailants chased and assaulted her before fleeing.

The niece managed to make a phone call before the three were rushed to a hospital in Bilara, where Devi succumbed to her injuries. The two injured girls were referred to another hospital in Jodhpur.

Bishnoi fled with Sahil on a motorcycle before they were arrested.