Jodhpur journalist held for taking money to ensure action in 2 police cases

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a Jodhpur journalist for allegedly taking ₹60,000 for a complainant to ensure action in two cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a police officer said. The journalist was caught while taking ₹ 60,000. (Getty Images)

Naveen Dutta allegedly took the money claiming he was doing so on behalf of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma, who was investigating the cases. “...a person on Wednesday morning complained that the journalist was forcing him on behalf of the ACP to pay ₹100,000 for action in the cases,” said ACB director general Ravi Prakash Mehrda.

Police said the complainant on May 17 and May 18 lodged two cases at Jodhpur’s Sardarpura police station, which falls under Sharma’s jurisdiction. “The two complaints were lodged against a doctor for vandalising the shop of the complainant on May 17, assaulting him the next day, and making casteist remarks.”

Additional police superintendent (ACB) Chakravarti Singh Rathore said Sharma was given charge of both cases. “The doctor was probably close to Sharma and therefore he threatened the complainant to get rid of the cases easily. ...Naveen Dutta also approached the complainant and asked for a ₹100,000 bribe for Sharma to ensure suitable action against the doctor. The amount was later settled at ₹60,000,” said Rathore.

He added they caught Dutta while taking ₹60,000 from the complainant. “He was probably working as a middleman of Sharma. ACB is questioning him,” said Rathore. The ACB has also initiated an investigation against Sharma. “We will also question her soon.”