Labourer beaten to death in Banswara over ₹250 village ritual donation dispute

A 30-year-old labourer was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Banswara district over a dispute involving a ₹250 donation for a village ritual, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bassi Makwana village, triggering anger and tension among residents. Representational image.

According to villagers, a Pitru Poojan ceremony was being organised in the village, and each household was expected to contribute ₹250. The family of the victim, identified as Dhuleshwar, son of Bhanji, claimed that he had already paid the amount. However, a group of youths allegedly returned around 10pm demanding the money again, which led to an argument. Villagers intervened at the time and sent them away.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Banswara, Buddha Ram Bishnoi, said, “Later, the same youths allegedly returned in an intoxicated state and started beating Dhuleshwar brutally. His nephew Kamlesh said that by the time the family reached the spot, the attackers had fled. Dhuleshwar was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

The victim is survived by his wife Guddi and three young children, including a 12-year-old daughter, a 10-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. “Guddi is now left to take care of the family alone,” SHO Bishnoi added.

Bishnoi said police reached the scene promptly and managed to bring the situation under control. Based on the family’s complaint, a murder case has been registered against Suresh Damor, Balram, Chhagan, Parmesh, and others. “Some suspects have been detained, and the search for the remaining accused is underway,” he said.