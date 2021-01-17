Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan where Pilani was the coldest place with 1.4 degrees Celsius followed by Churu which shivered at 1.9 degrees.

Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.

Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.

The night temperature in Ajmer, Jaipur, Barmer and Jodhpur was 11.1, 11.6, 12.3 and 13.2 degrees respectively, according to the weather department here.