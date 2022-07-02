Monsoon engulfs Rajasthan, 2 killed in rain-triggered wall collapse

Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours as the monsoon swept across the state on Saturday, six days before the normal date.

In a rain-related accident, two brothers were killed after a wall collapsed in Chhatargarh of Bikaner district.

Police said the deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar (10) and Anil Kumar (8). The incident happened when the duo was sleeping inside their house.

According to a MeT department spokesperson, in the last 24 hours beginning 8.30 am Friday, 13 cm rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, 12 cm each in Kotda of Udaipur and Kishangarh, 11cm each in Abu Road, Pushkar and Mount Abu, 10 cm in Ajmer tehsil, 9.6 cm in Nawan of Nagaur, 9cm in Srinagar of Ajmer, 8cm each in Bhilwara tehsil, Pisangan of Ajmer and Chittorgarh.

Various places recorded 1 to 7 cm rainfall during the period.

The spokesperson said the Southwest Monsoon further advanced into remaining parts of the Rajasthan on Saturday.

On Saturday, till 5.30 pm, 26 mm rain was recorded in Sikar, 20.2 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 19 mm in Barmer, 8.4 mm in Bhilwara, 5.4 mm in Alwar, 4.4 mm in Ajmer, 2 mm in Churu, 0.8 mm in Jaipur.

Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 1 to 8 mm on Saturday.

Jaipur Meteorological (MeT) department Director Radheshyam Sharma said even on Saturday, the circulation system remains in the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere over east Rajasthan and Monsoon Trough Line is also active. Due to the effect of this system, rain will continue at most places of the state for the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said that another new circulation system has formed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal region. With the effect of this system, the state will witness another wet spell from July 5-6.

He said that during this period, monsoon activities will increase at most places in east Rajasthan, while in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western part of the state, rain activities will increase again at some places. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain at some places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON