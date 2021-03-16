Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan

IND USA
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:18 AM IST

There is a need to reconsider the 50% cap on reservation, said an official statement by the Rajasthan government after a meeting of the cabinet at chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Monday evening.

Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.

“In the meeting, the state cabinet discussed the approach sought by all the states during the hearing of the petition under consideration of a reservation limit of 50% by the Supreme Court and more than 50% reservation under specific circumstances only. The cabinet expressed its opinion that in the Indira Sawhney case of 1992, there is a need to reconsider the 50% limit decision for reservation,” read the statement.

The statement added, “Also, after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment, the legislative power of the states has fallen. The cabinet approved the submission of this effect of the state government to the Supreme Court.”

Over the years, several states such as Maharashtra Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Chhattisgarh have crossed the 50% reservation mark and are under challenge in the top court.

The Indira Sawhney judgment had specifically said 50% shall be the rule and only in "extraordinary situation” can it be relaxed.

