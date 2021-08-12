Never cared about being on posters, says Raje on row in Rajasthan

Breaking her silence on the war of words within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan when party posters did not carry her photos a couple of months ago, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said, “I don’t believe in politics of posters, but want to dwell in people’s hearts and intend to carry out such work that remains in their memory.”

The BJP national vice president, after her two-day tour of flood affected areas in Baran and Jhalawar, told mediapersons,“When I joined politics, Rajmataji (Vijaya Raje Scindia, her mother) told me that five fingers of the hand are never equal and when you visit villages, you need to unite people into a family, despite their being different.”

When asked about the poster row, Raje recalled her first trip to Jaipur after winning the election and becoming the CM for the first time as well as the second time and said there were several large-sized posters of her all around the city but she asked for them to be removed.

“I want to rule people’s hearts and do such work that it stays with them...this has been my aim for three decades,” she said.

During the last assembly bypolls on three seats, Raje’s photo was missing from hoarding and posters. A BJP leader then said only CM, Leader of the Opposition, and state party chief photo can be used on posters.

Raje’s short tour of the state created a buzz in the state BJP. While many in the party believed that her aerial survey to flood-affected areas has brought the Opposition BJP on centre stage, few also believe that the visit was to strengthen her personal image.

“Raje is our leader and her visit certainly benefits the party,’ said a BJP MLA on the condition of anonymity.

Political analyst Manish Godha said Raje’s aerial tour to flood-affected areas and her statement on poster row indicate her return to action.