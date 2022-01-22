Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain
jaipur news

Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions of the state for the day.
The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 05:25 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Fatehpur in Sikar receiving the highest rainfall at 41 mm, the meteorological department here said.

It said 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagaur's Jayal area in western Rajasthan.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions of the state for the day.

Scattered rainfall is likely in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday, it said.

The temperature on Friday night was recorded between 8.6 degrees Celsius (Karauli) and 18.6 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur).

The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out