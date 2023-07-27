PhD student in Rajasthan Central University dies by suicide: Police

A 28-year-old PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) student on Wednesday died by suicide inside her hostel room at Rajasthan Central University, Ajmer, police said. This is the second such incident reported from the university in the past six months. (Representative file image)

This is the second such incident reported from the university in the past six months, said the official familiar with the matter.

According to police, the student was a resident of Ladakh and studied in the Social Work department as a research scholar for the last five years. She used to stay alone in her hostel room.

On Wednesday night, she locked herself in her room after having dinner.

However, other students in the hostel found her body inside the hostel room after which the warden was informed.

She was rushed to the Kishangarh Government Hospital where she was declared dead, the police official added.

Sub inspector (SI) Virendra Singh said, “We kept the student’s body in the mortuary. We will search her room for any suicide note and investigate once her parents arrive. We were informed by the college authorities, but no case has been filed so far. We are waiting for her family’s arrival.”

Last January, a 17-year-old B Sc first year student had also died by suicide in her hostel room.

Following the two incidents, university students on Wednesday staged a dharna on their premises demanding a thorough probe into the incident within seven days.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact number: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290