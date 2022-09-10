‘Rahul Baba needs to study Indian history’: Amit Shah takes dig at ‘Bharat Jodo’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of involving in appeasement politics and organising riots and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his Bharat Jodo Yatra saying he needs to study Indian history.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Booth Adyaksh Sankalp Mahasabha in Jodhpur, chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s home turf, Shah accused the Rajasthan government of stopping Hindu festivals and said it cannot work for development.

Shah said Rahul Gandhi has recently gone out on Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing a foreign T-shirt and jersey. “I want to remind Rahul Baba and Congressmen about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul Baba had said that ‘India is not a nation’ at all. Rahul Baba, in which book have you read? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi has gone to connect Bharat, but I think he needs to study Indian history,” he added.

“The Congress organised planned riots in Chabbra, Bhilwara, Karauli, Jodhpur, Chhittorgarh, Nohar, Mewat, Malpura and Jaipur,” the home minister said.

Also Read |What the Bharat Jodo Yatra will mean for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress

Targeting the Rajasthan government, he said, “The Gehlot government cannot do development work…cannot provide electricity to farmers and employment to youngsters. They can only do politics of appeasement and vote bank.”

He asked the people whether they will tolerate the brutal murder of tailor Kanhiya Lal in Udaipur, Karauli violence, ban on celebration of Hindu festivals and demolition of the temple in Alwar.

“I am here in Jodhpur to remind you of the promises made by you (Gehlot)…loan waiver in 10 days; ₹3500 unemployment allowance; and 20 lakh employment to youngsters,” he said, asking the gathering whether they got any of these.

Shah further said that the Centre reduced tax on petrol and diesel and the BJP-ruled states reduced VAT but the Gehlot government has not given such relief to people.

Today the most expensive fuel and electricity in the country is in Rajasthan. “Who is responsible for this? Oust the Gehlot government, and our government here will reduce tax and price of electricity,” he said.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work, he asked the people to again give all the 25 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls. He said, for that the BJP first needs two-third of the assembly seats in 2023 assemble polls.

Shah also compared the Congress government with previous BJP government led by Vasundhra Raje, and mentioned schemes such as ₹3 lakh free treatment under Bhamashah scheme and electricity subsidy to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the law and order situation in Rajasthan is a total failure. The debt on the state has increased to ₹4.72 lakh crore. “Corruption and Congress are one, nothing happens without money here. We need to oust this Ravaan like government and form a BJP government in 2023,” she said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia also cornered the state government on deteriorating law and order situation and unemployment.

Reacting to the allegations, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the Rajasthan government is leading in the country for its public welfare and development model. It is the only state which is providing free treatment in government and private hospitals. Around a crore people are getting pension. “The time has come for an open debate between the Modi and Gehlot government. What we have promised has been delivered,” he said.

The minister said the BJP is provoking people’s sentiments and aren’t worried about inflation and unemployment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON