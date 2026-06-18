Raj: Three policemen injured after speeding trailer rams patrol vehicle in Dausa

Three policemen were injured, two of them being critical, after a speeding trailer rammed a police patrol vehicle in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. Representational image.

The accident occurred during a routine night patrol in the Lalsot area. The injured officers were initially treated at a local hospital before two of them were referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care.

According to witnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that both the police vehicle and the trailer plunged nearly 20 feet into a roadside ditch before turning turtle.

Duty officer Lakhan and constable Sanjay, both posted at Jhampada police station, suffered serious head injuries in the crash and were shifted to Jaipur. Their condition was reported to be critical. The driver of the police vehicle sustained minor injuries.

RPS Kailash Meena said preliminary investigations indicated that the trailer driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

“At around 3am, a trailer coming from behind hit the police Bolero during patrol duty. The trailer was moving at high speed and appears to have gone out of control after the driver fell asleep,” he said.

Following the accident, another police team rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. With the help of a crane, the damaged police vehicle and the trailer were pulled out of the ditch and taken to the police station. The trailer driver and conductor also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the district hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.