Rajasthan: 16-year-old minor gang-raped in Barmer, all 3 accused identified

A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Gudamalani police station limits of Rajasthan’s Barmer district after three youths forcefully entered her house when she was alone, the police said. For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

Though the alleged incident took place on September 12, the accused threatened the victim that they would leak videos and photos of the crime on social media if she reported the incident to anyone.

The scared victim did not disclose her ordeal to anyone, but the accused still leaked videos of the alleged crime on social media. The incident came to light after the videos came to the notice of the victim’s family members.

On Sunday, the victim’s family approached the police and lodged a case. Circle Officer Sukhram Vishnoi confirmed the development and said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Acts against the three accused, who have been identified.