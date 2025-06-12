Rajasthan: 2 people detained for abducting, killing Army constable in Jhunjhunu

Police have detained at least two people for allegedly beating an army constable to death in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, officials said on Thursday. Representational image.

“The incident took place on Wednesday night when the constable, Vikram Singh, went to attend his cousin’s wedding. The two accused first kidnapped and took the victim to a desolate spot before killing him,” Surajgarh station house officer Hemraj Meena said.

The officer further said, “We can’t reveal the identity of two people who have been detained. They are from the same village and are known to the victim. However, the motive is not clear yet. We are questioning them.”

According to the police, Singh was posted in Punjab’s Abohar as a constable in the 18th Rashtriya Rifles, a unit of the Rajputana Rifles regiment.

“He returned to his village in Jhunjhunu’s Palota on June 7 and went to attend the wedding function on Wednesday. However, two men arrived in a car and abducted him from the road in front of his cousin’s residence at night. Some of the locals nearby tried to stop the car but failed,” the SHO said.

Almost two hours later, his family members received a call from an unknown person who told them that Singh was found dead at a house.

“Upon receiving the information, they immediately reached the spot and rushed Singh to a hospital, where he was declared dead. However, nobody was there in the house where he was found,” Meena said.

The victim’s family has lodged a case at the Surajgarh police station under section 102 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy. We are also checking the local CCTV footage, and further probe is underway,” the SHO added.