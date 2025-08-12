Rajasthan: 7 cops among 14 injured after car collides with police vehicle in Alwar

Fourteen people, including seven police personnel, sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into a police vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district around 6am on Tuesday. The car went up in flames in Alwar after the accident on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when the personnel were going from Alwar to Selvas jail in Dausa by a police van to take an inmate.

The impact of the accident was such that the car went up in flames after ramming into the police van from behind. Locals rushed to the scene and rescued three members of a family from the burning car.

The police rushed to the spot and rushed all injured to Pinan hospital in Rajgarh, from where five of the injured were referred to Alwar district Rajiv Gandhi hospital.

The injured cops were identified as Laman Singh (40), Vikas Singh (37), Duli Chand (35), Lokesh Yadav (30), Sardar Singh (50) and Rinku Meena.

Constables Rinku Meena and Vikas Singh were referred to Jaipur.

The family members in the car were identified as Gulfam Khan (30), his wife Hina (28), sister-in-law Sahil and four children aged between 4 and 10 years, all natives of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.